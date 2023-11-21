NEPA Leaps To Help Scranton’s Froggy 101 Feed Veterans

Audacy Scranton’s Froggy 101 (WGGY) teamed up with Valhalla Veterans Services and Bread Basket of Northeastern Pennsylvania for the “Thanks for Giving Food Drive.” The two-day event raised enough food to sustain veterans and their families until June.

With two collections held in Daleville and Moosic, the event’s success far exceeded expectations, with the generosity of participants quickly filling the military truck used to hold the donated goods multiple times. Donations were also accepted for $20 “grab bags” of non-perishable food.

Valhalla Veterans Services Eric Darling told WBRE-TV, “To watch people come up, whip 20 bucks out of their pocket like it’s nothing… I don’t even know how to express how that makes me feel as a veteran.”

WGGY morning host Ken “Doc” Medek commented, “It’s amazing to see how many veterans came out to donate to veterans and how many people who have veterans in their family have come out.”

Radio Ink‘s latest 2023 Season of Giving Tally is $5.16 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.