KISM’s Brad & John Get On A Roll To Help The North Cascades

Saga Communications-owned Cascade Radio Group’s 92.9 KISM in Bellingham, WA, gathered over 14,000 toilet paper rolls for the Skagit Friendship House. The morning duo of Brad & John collected $20,000 worth of the white gold during their Show Us Your Roll Toilet Paper Drive.

The morning show broadcasted live on Friday, November 17, encouraging listeners, local businesses, and community members to donate in-person or to drop off TP donations at the KISM studios or a designated collection point throughout the day.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our listeners, local businesses, and community members,” said Brad Cash. “This is the biggest Toilet Paper Drive we have ever done, and it will make a huge difference in the lives of the people that the Skagit Friendship House serves.”

A Skagit Friendship House spokesperson commented, “As a Nonprofit serving folks here in Skagit County, we have always relied on the community’s support to fulfill our mission. Between the work put forth by our staff, volunteers, and donors like you, we are able to meet the needs of so many. This is supplies we will always need and to not have to take on this expense, saves us time and money that can be invested in our programs. We are immensely grateful for the relationship we have with KISM, and all their listeners. This year’s Toilet Paper Drive impressively surpassed those of years past. A huge thank you from the Skagit Friendship House Team.”

All that TP generosity brings Radio Ink's 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $5.13 million.