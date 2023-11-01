Sen. Rand Paul Calls Into KY AM Talking AM For Every Vehicle

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul took to the AM airwaves on Tuesday to discuss the AM For Every Vehicle Act. The Act’s steady momentum from throughout the year is reaching a critical stage as the legislation awaits its turn on the Senate floor.

Senator Paul called into Ham Broadcasting’s WPKY in Princeton, KY, on Tuesday to join News Edge where he sided with the NAB and National Association of Farm Broadcasting on preserving the band’s presence in all automobile dashboards going forward.

“I’ve always been a big fan of AM radio,” Sen. Paul commented. “It’s really been a good point for open and clear debate, and allows for a longer discussion format than you get sometimes on television.” The Senator went on to discuss why electric vehicle manufacturers are for removing AM and used that to question whether EV buyer subsidies from the government should be ended.

Tuseday also saw the announcement of four new cosponsors in the House. Reps. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Mike Levin (D-CA), Barbara Lee (D-CA), and C. Scott Franklin (R-FL) all announced their support for AM radio, bringing the total number of cosponsors to 176 – up 13 from around this time in October. As the 218 simple-majority number comes into view, Congress has a limited window of opportunity as the legislative calendar narrows.

The legislative body is in session between now and Thanksgiving Week, with one final window open from November 27 through December 15. Recently, Texas Senator Ted Cruz outlined the three paths the Act has going forward to make it into law before session’s end.