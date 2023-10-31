Motor Racing Network Sets Coverage For NASCAR Finale

Motor Racing Network is set to cap off NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season this Sunday, November 5th, at Phoenix Raceway. Fans can catch the action live on around 300 radio stations, the official NASCAR mobile app, and on MRN.com. Over the past year, the Network has accumulated nearly 350 hours of NASCAR-related content in 2023.

This year has been noteworthy for the network, with highlights such as the return to the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway after 27 years and the debut of the innovative Chicago Street Race. This stacks on top of live coverage of an additional 111 races.

MRN President Chris Schwartz emphasized, “It is only fitting that the Motor Racing Network will be on hand at Phoenix Raceway to call the final race of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season. As the ‘Voice of NASCAR’ we have enjoyed celebrating the rich history of NASCAR throughout the year while keeping an eye firmly planted on the bright future of the sport. Championship Sunday also drops the checkered flag on Kevin Harvick’s legendary career. And Phoenix Raceway is the perfect backdrop for what is sure to be induction into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame.”