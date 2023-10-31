FCC Sends Second Round Of 2023 EEO Audits

The FCC Enforcement Bureau has dispatched its second round of 2023 Equal Employment Opportunity audit letters. In line with the Commission’s EEO rules, the Enforcement Bureau undertakes an annual audit of EEO initiatives maintained by random broadcast license holders. Statistically, nearly 5% of all broadcast entities undergo EEO audits every year.

The first round of stations was notified in April, with responses due in June. Stations selected in this batch are to submit their responses on the FCC-hosted online public inspection files by December 14.

Specifics, including the roster of stations incorporated in this audit and the complete text of the October 30, 2023 audit letter, are available on the Enforcement Bureau’s EEO section of the FCC website.

For 2023, the Enforcement Bureau changed its policy of sending out completion letters to licensees after an audit response assessment if it passes inspection. However, should there be any queries during the review, the Enforcement Bureau will initiate communication with the licensee in question.

Should a radio station not meet EEO audit requirements or neglect to provide the necessary documents, the Enforcement Bureau has the authority to initiate penalties, potential license termination or denial of renewal, among others. The specific repercussions hinge on the gravity of the breach and the station’s prior adherence to regulations. Additionally, the FCC might mandate the station to introduce or modify EEO procedures and will oversee the station’s adherence to these directives moving forward.

The FCC recently proposed a $25,000 fine against Kansas-based Rocking M Media, LLC and Melia Communications, Inc. for violating Equal Employment Opportunity regulations with nine stations.