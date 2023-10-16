FCC Wants $25k From Kansas Operators For EEO Failings

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, proposing a $25,000 fine against Rocking M Media, LLC and Melia Communications, Inc. for violating equal employment opportunity regulations with nine Kansas stations.

The FCC’s EEO rules mandate non-discrimination in hiring and require broadcasters to conduct broad recruitment efforts for job openings. The Commission alleges that Rocking M Media and Melia Communications failed to meet multiple aspects of these regulations. Specific violations include not uploading their annual EEO Public File Reports to their stations’ online public files and websites, failing to adequately recruit for certain job vacancies, and not maintaining proper recruitment records.

Both companies, managed by principals Monte and Doris Miller, attribute these failures to “inadvertence” and “significant disruptions in their operations,” including financial difficulties and management changes. Rocking M underwent bankruptcy proceedings and a subsequent reorganization in 2022.

The FCC states that neither the negligent acts of station employees nor subsequent remedial actions excuse the companies’ violations.

Rocking M Media stations named in the notice are:

KXXX-AM, Colby KRDQ, Colby KGNO-AM, Dodge City KZRD, Dodge City KAHE, Dodge City KERP, Ingalls

Melia Communications stations named are:

KWGB, Colby KKCI, Goodland KLOE-AM, Goodland

Both companies have 30 days to pay the fine or file a written statement seeking its reduction or cancellation.