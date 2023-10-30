Is Radio Now The Underdog?

(By John Shomby) The definition of “Underdog”: In a competition, the person or team considered to be the weakest and the least likely to win. Underdogs are often seen as having a disadvantage, either in terms of size, strength, resources, or experience.

Does this define radio’s position right now? Think about it. Consumer choices have grown immensely in three areas – streaming (with DSP’s), social media (the popularity of TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, etc.), and podcasting.

The average amount of time spent listening to radio has decreased over the past 10 years especially with Millennials and Gen-Z as the time spent with streaming services and podcasts has increased. I think we can assume that radio is now the underdog in all this media business. What can be done to turn this around?

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been some obvious sports examples of underdogs overcoming the odds – The Arizona Diamondbacks, The Philadelphia Phillies and the NFL quarterback Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers (the last player drafted two years ago and branded “Mr. Irrelevant” because of it), and go back in history – the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team and who could ever forget Rocky?

All these “underdogs” had four traits in common:

They were not intimidated in any way by their competitors. They were motivated because they had something to prove. They were resourceful using their creativity and ingenuity in every way they could. They were well-prepared and ready to react to anything from their competitor. They were resilient. They each experienced momentary setbacks in their journey but, because of the above three, were able to bounce back effectively.

How do we overcome the increasing choices consumers face every day?

We keep saying it but it’s worth repeating – As an industry we must cultivate and develop more on-air talent. This is where radio wins when talent is compelling, entertaining, and interesting. I see some examples now starting with the National Radio Talent Institute and Mentoring and Inspiring Women. Do it as a company and do it as an industry. Create training programs that really attract and grow young broadcasters and, please, make it worth their while. Paying them a salary that is on par with a retail salesclerk just won’t cut it. INVEST in the future now. Improve the technical sound of streams. If we want to be attractive again to a younger audience, we must be able to compete, technologically, with the streamers. Too many times, I hear streams of stations across the country with volume issues from songs to spots and back. And, please, LISTEN to your streams so you can hear that same supermarket spot that runs 3 times a break and do something about it. On that technical note, make sure station apps are BETTER than any of the other media choices. So many stations mirror their web site with their app. Your app is your MOBILE connection to the audience, and it should be different and have enough ease to navigate in five seconds or less. Have more than just a “Listen Live” button, connection to the air staff and a concert calendar. Find ways for music discovery, local events, etc. Be all-purpose within your market. None of the others can do that. Highlight the convenience of radio. It’s free and available everywhere. We take it for granted but in this age of subscription-based media, it’s a big selling point. Holler to the high heavens about it.

The key for any underdog is to keep fighting, keep believing and remember that anything is possible and radio has proven that time and again.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.