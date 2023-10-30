Should Radio Step Away From The AI Guardrails?

(By Buzz Knight) This past week I moderated a panel at NAB Show New York about AI, radio, and how to navigate the opportunities. As I was heading to the city, I saw this mini billboard on the way to the gate at Logan Airport promoting some tech product that used artificial intelligence that said, “AI is moving fast, but what guardrails do we need?”

Later that day, I noted that Congress is considering bipartisan legislation requiring that AI content be labeled as such. It got me thinking about the various implications of this topic.

Audio technology is advancing rapidly with the help of artificial intelligence and there can be confusion in the audio field. I’ve often wondered what “Fifth Beatle” producer extraordinaire George Martin would think and do with the tools available today. I believe he would have embraced any competitive advantage to be the best-in-class producer because of his fiercely competitive nature.

In case you haven’t heard, a Beatles recording from the 1970s that is being billed as the “last song” by the band will be released on November 2, more than a half century after the group broke up. The controversy? John Lennon’s vocal tracks were isolated and improved via AI. Paul McCartney caused some concern from Beatles fans earlier this year relating to AI usage in the process.

In clarification, they did not artificially create sounds meant to reproduce Lennon’s voice or playing but the technology was used “to preserve the clarity and integrity of his original vocal performance by separating it from the piano.”

So, does disclosure always serve a correct purpose in terms of AI tool usage or does it add to confusion?

Podcasters can use generative AI to remove background noise from recordings as a now common practice. IZOTOPE is one software suite that uses AI powered tools for mixing, mastering, vocal processing and creative effects. Will every podcaster need to make a disclaimer in front of every episode?

There are likely some obvious scenarios where disclosure is ethical and in good faith. Since it is a bit of the “wild west” at present regarding Artificial Intelligence in various use cases, maybe it is wise to have a watch, wait and see approach regarding guardrails.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.