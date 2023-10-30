Chris Houchens Chosen As Glasgow GM For Commonwealth

Commonwealth Broadcasting has enlisted Chris Houchens as the new General Manager for its Glasgow, KY cluster. Houchens will oversee Nash 103.7 (WHHT), 104.7 The Score (WCDS), and GlasgowNews1.com. His tenure is set to begin on November 1.

Houchens previously held the role of Sales Manager at Gerald Printing. His journey in the professional world began at Commonwealth Broadcasting as an air personality and operations manager. He has also authored a marketing book and was the founder of Shotgun Concepts, a marketing consultancy serving clients on a national and international scale.

Going forward, he is expected to extend his leadership responsibilities to other parts of the company.

Commonwealth Broadcasting COO Dale Thornhill commented, “We are thrilled Chris will be taking the lead of our local operations. His extensive marketing and business leadership experience are spot-on for this role. The fact Chris was with Commonwealth early in his career completes the circle. He knows our values, and we know his. It is a perfect fit for us.”

Houchens added, “It feels good to come home. Media and broadcasting were my first love. I’ve spent the last 20 years in other businesses gaining knowledge and experience that I will now be able to use in the industry for which I have a passion. I’m excited to lead a great group of people to serve our community.”