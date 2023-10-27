Blast From The Past: Dusty Street, KSAN

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features trailblazing rock air talent Dusty Street during her time at KSAN.

Dusty started her career in the Bay Area in 1967 at KMPX. Two years later, she was called up to KSAN, where she would stay until 1979 when she moved to Los Angeles and became a fixture on KROQ and SiriusXM. She is remembered today as a barrier breaker for many female rock personalities.

Fly low and avoid the radar, Dusty.

