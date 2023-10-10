Fox Sports Radio Is Game-Changer In Grand Rapids

iHeartMedia Grand Rapids has announced the flip of 96.1 The Game (WMAX) from ESPN Radio programming to FOX Sports Radio. Effective immediately, the station will carry FOX Sports’s range of sports entertainment shows during select weekday slots and throughout the weekends.

Among the FOX Sports Radio programs joining 96.1 The Game’s existing lineup are The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Covino & Rich, The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker, The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, and The Ben Maller Show.

iHeartMedia Grand Rapids SVP Programing Dave Taft commented, “We’re thrilled to now have the FOX Sports Radio lineup on 96.1 The Game. This addition, along with local sports coverage, play-by-play and the Michigan Sports Network, will continue our position as the broadcast sports leader in West Michigan.”