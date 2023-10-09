If Radio Went Away Tomorrow, Would Gen Z Miss Us?

(By Marc Greenspan) Radio connects with people of all ages, and contrary to popular belief, even to millennials and Gen Z. According to a recent study conducted by Katz Radio Group, the average time an adult 18 years or older has had a favorite radio station is 18 years.

Can you guess what the timeframe is for Adults 18-34, aka Gen Z and Millennials?

The Katz study found that 68% of all listeners have a favorite radio station, reflecting a variety of formats. The connection is emotional, as 77% of listeners say their favorite station improves their mood and 60% feel their favorite radio station cares about their local community. These feelings run deep, as 82% would truly miss their station if it were gone.

As you would expect, at the older end of the age spectrum, Adults 55+ have had a favorite radio station for an average of 23 years.

But let’s go back to Adults 18-34, the part of the study we are going to highlight. The average time this age range has had a favorite radio station is 12 years. Considering their age, that is a solid number and not far from the average for Adults 18+. Connecting with young adults is great news for radio. And it gets better!

Radio Connects with Adults 18-34!

63% of have a favorite radio station – only slightly lower than 68% for Adults 18+

The average time with a favorite radio station is 12 years versus 18 years for all adults

85% would truly miss their station if it were gone – higher than the 82% for all adults

75% are actively engaged, online, offline, or in-person, with their favorite station. And 18-34 is the most engaged age group – compared to 67% for Adults 18+

52% are more likely to purchase brands they hear on their favorite station – more likely than all adults (44%)

Gen Z is actively engaging with their favorite radio stations and would miss the station if it was gone. This age group is also more likely to purchase a product advertised on their favorite station. What more could an advertiser want?

Radio connects with young adults – be proud and spread the word!

Marc Greenspan is the CEO and founding partner of Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619 x11 or by email at [email protected]. Research Director, Inc. offers consulting services to media companies to help them grow their audience, ratings, and revenue. Read Marc’s Radio Ink archives here.