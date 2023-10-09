Drag Your Feet? Friday the 13th Just Became Your Lucky Day

Good news for those looking to spotlight young talents in the broadcasting industry: the nomination deadline for Radio Ink‘s 2023 30 And Under Superstars has been extended until Friday, October 13th at 5p ET. Don’t miss this extended opportunity to recognize the young professionals who are shaping the future of radio.

This is not just another list; it’s a unique platform that celebrates the young minds who are not merely surviving but thriving in the radio industry. From social media mavens and on-air prodigies to exceptional talents in sales and programming, this initiative aims to showcase those who are making a significant impact.

Nominees should be 30 years old or younger as of December 31, 2023, and must have shown remarkable achievements in their field. A comprehensive nomination form is available to detail the nominee’s contributions and milestones. The more information provided, the better. A panel of industry experts will review the nominations based on innovation and impact.

The selected 30 And Under Superstars will not only receive notable recognition and networking opportunities but will also be featured in a special print article.

Time is of the essence! If you know a young visionary who deserves this recognition, submit your nomination by 5p ET on Friday, October 13th. Let’s celebrate the emerging talents who are setting new benchmarks in radio today.