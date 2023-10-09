Beasley Finds A NuTune For Country Music On Digital Radio

Beasley Media Group has launched a country music discovery format, NuTune Country, that will be available on its HD2 side channels. The format, spearheaded by Beasley Media Group Vice President of Music & Entertainment John Reynolds, will feature content curated by Country music specialists from seven of Beasley’s Country format stations.

The new format aims to introduce audiences to a broad spectrum of Country music, including the latest from Nashville as well as international artists. Initial stations to adopt this format are WXTU-HD2 in Philadelphia, WKLB-HD2 in Boston, KKLZ-HD2 in Las Vegas, WQYK-HD2 in Tampa, WSOC-HD2 in Charlotte, WKXC-HD2 in Augusta, and WKML-HD2 in Fayetteville. Following the initial rollout, Beasley stations plan to extend the format through streaming and a dedicated app.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “New music discovery is very important at Beasley and our markets are excited to launch this new format to put a larger spotlight on the best new artists in Country.”

Reynolds added, “It’s important for artists to have various resources where they can reach and connect with their audience. We’ve developed a unique source providing content that helps artists and fans connect in different ways while advancing the voices and careers of artists.”