Establishing Lucrative Radio Sales Habits

(By Pay Bryson) Whether or not we are successful in sales depends in large part on how we spend our “billable hours” each day. In most cases, how we spend our time is determined by the habits we develop. We need to develop habits that will make us money.

A couple of years ago, I read a fascinating book called Switch. This book, by Chip and Dan Heath, is all about change and how we accomplish it. I reread it recently and highly recommend it to you.

They talk about a concept called “action triggers“.

Our environments can reinforce or deter our habits. Habits can be good or bad. We say we have established a “habit” when our actions occur on autopilot. If we are to change our actions, we must change our habits, and, our habits are centered in our environment.

“Action triggers” are used to help us establish new habits.

Although changing our environment can help us change habits, it is often hard to move our office or home. But we can change habits by altering our mindset using an “action trigger”.

Take prospecting: many of us put off prospecting because we view it as unpleasant. Give yourself an “action trigger”.

“Tomorrow, when I pour myself a cup of coffee, I will make 5 new prospecting calls”.

The coffee becomes the trigger for the calls.

Some of us find it difficult to make time for planning our weeks.

“I’ll plan my week in my study on Sunday evenings after the kids are in bed”.

Preloading the decision as to where and when you will do a particular activity increases the likelihood that you will get it done. It sets up an “instant habit.”

The next time you need to establish a new action, specify where and when you will do it. Give yourself an “action trigger”. Science and self-help combine to help you to reach your goals.

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.