Rob Brown Takes Mornings On Greenville’s Fan Upstate

Audacy has rearranged the weekday lineup on The Fan Upstate (WYRD) in Greenville, SC. Effective October 2, the station’s current midday program, The Rob Brown Show, transitioned to the morning drive slot. The station has added CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You, hosted by Bill Reiter, to occupy the open space.

Brown has been with The Fan Upstate for three years and has also served as the on-air play-by-play host for the Byrnes High School Rebels since 2019. The show recently won “Best Sports Show” at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s State Television and Radio Awards for the second time.

Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg Market Manager Steve Sinicropi commented, “Rob and [cohost] Lonzo [Writesel] deliver an engaging, fast-paced sports talk show and are fresh off winning the best sports show in South Carolina for the second time. We’re equally as excited to debut Bill Reiter and his highly popular program to middays to carry listeners through their day. Upstate sports fans will love this new lineup and the quality sports radio content it will deliver.”

Brown added, “It has been an incredible honor to be a voice in what I consider one of America’s best sports markets. To be allowed to move our show to the morning drive and reach even more sports fans across The Upstate is something I don’t take for granted. We have always had one goal: to keep listeners entertained and up-to-date on the sports stories they care about from our community, region, and country. We will give everything we have to ensure Upstate sports fans start their morning with some audio caffeine and tremendous discussions about the topics they’re passionate about.”