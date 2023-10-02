Managing The Most Important Person In The Building

(By John Shomby) A few weeks back, I came across an inspiring article about Sean McVay, the current head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. I know those who know me are shocked that I’m writing about someone in sports outside of Philadelphia but the example of how this man managed himself through a tough situation is a lesson for anyone at any level of management: a lesson in managing ourselves.

A little background on Sean McVay. His dad, John McVay, was a head coach for the New York Giants and a very successful General Manager for the 80’s/90’s San Francisco 49ers dynasty.

Sean played some college ball at Miami of Ohio but, right out of school, at age 22, he got his first NFL assistant coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then went on to be the offensive coordinator for Washington for a few years. In 2017, he became the youngest head coach in NFL history at age 31 for the Rams. A year later, his team was in the Super Bowl. Five years later, the Rams WON the Super Bowl. Lots of football in his life!

The lesson comes from what happened this past offseason after his team set another record – a dubious one – having the worst won-loss record (5-12) after a Super Bowl championship season. McVay was entertaining a possible retirement from coaching looking at burnout. (He had first thought of retiring the year of the Super Bowl win but didn’t.) He had lots to ponder. This is where the concept of managing oneself enters the picture. McVay was known for two things as a coach – his relentless energy and his absolute care for his people. As a one-time assistant (now head coach) said about him, “I would have worked for Sean McVay if he were coaching the Rams or on the moon.” He has that kind of reputation.

During the offseason, he wanted to get his mindset right. There were several lucrative network TV sports broadcasting positions on the table for him. He could have been set for life with a lot less pressure. What went through his mind was what he would tell his players about being resilient, persevering, and pushing through the tough times. He knew he had to do the same. He sought feedback from his bosses and their advice was to slow down a bit, delegate more, and take some time for himself. He listened (which did not go unnoticed by Rams management) and put a plan together to remodel himself without losing his core principles.

So, what’s the lesson for individual managers at any level?

Be aware of your strengths AND weaknesses. Coach McVay is known around the league for his humility and humanity. To be in that mindset, you must know who you are inside and out. Be Proactive. Coach McVay identified the issues and assembled a plan to improve everything about his daily life as a coach and man. Know what about YOU needs attention and get to work. Seek Feedback. Just as Coach McVay sought out Rams management, talk to your supervisor(s) and ask him/her/them what you need to do, on a personal level, to be a better manager and person. Take Care of Your Physical and Mental Health. Coach McVay adjusted his work and sleep schedule. He created breaks in his day to get away and clear his head plus made sure he was getting needed rest. Delegate! How many times have we heard this? Coach McVay has a very capable coaching staff (3 of his past staff are now head coaches) who he depends on and trusts. Surround yourself with a staff that complements your style yet can challenge you when necessary. If you leave the station for a week and everything continues to run smoothly, you have done your job as a manager.

Before you do those one-on-ones with staff, do one with YOU! Make sure everyone is getting the best of you in every way, every day.

(To read the entire story about Coach McVay, go here.)

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.