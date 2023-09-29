LeGeyt: AM Support Is ‘Absolutely Incredible’ As Fight Intensifies

On September 28, the National Association of Broadcasters conducted its second virtual town hall meeting of the year to provide updates on its policy goals for the year and offer answers to member queries. NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp led the discussion, covering a wide range of topics including AM radio advocacy.

LeGeyt delved into the ongoing “Depend on AM Radio” campaign and the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act. LeGeyt discussed the tremendous grassroots support the campaign has received. More than 360,000 emails have been sent to Congress members from listeners across the country, along with substantial social media engagement, thereby creating momentum on Capitol Hill for the Act, which already boasts more than 190 cosponsors in the House and Senate. He praised stations and talent, saying, “Local personalities have been highlighting this issue for their listeners, and as a result, those listeners have been taking action.”

LeGeyt also touched upon the need for FCC ownership rule reforms that currently handicap broadcasters in a competitive market. He underscored NAB’s successful initiatives to reduce regulatory fees and called for clarity in the FCC’s merger review process.

Both LeGeyt and Carty-Sipp encouraged NAB members to utilize the educational resources available, including those from the NAB Leadership Foundation and diversity, equity, and inclusion resources. They also previewed the upcoming NAB Show New York, scheduled for October 24-26, which will feature educational sessions, radio showcases, and the Marconi Radio Awards.