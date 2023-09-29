Only One Week Left To Sound Off On FCC’s Digital Radio Boost

The Federal Communications Commission is one week away from closing all replies on its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking aimed at enhancing digital radio’s over-the-air reach. Interested parties have through Friday, October 6 to submit reply comments referencing MB Docket No. 22-405.

The NPRM, published in the Federal Register on August 22, addresses two key proposals that could significantly impact the radio industry. The first proposal aims to revise the methodology for calculating permissible digital power levels for FM and low-power FM stations. The second proposal focuses on allowing FM stations to operate their digital sidebands at varying power levels, providing greater flexibility and potentially enhancing signal quality.

More than 2,000 FM stations in the US currently broadcast digitally, offering enriched audio and additional information like song details. These FCC proposals could further boost the digital radio landscape by improving signal quality and reach.

The proposals have garnered support from major radio players like Xperi, the company behind HD Radio, and the National Association of Broadcasters. Both organizations have previously petitioned the FCC to reformulate power level calculations, arguing that the current limits are overly restrictive. Broadcast groups like iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group, Beasley, and more also have voiced their support.

However, some broadcasters believe the FCC could go even further. For instance, Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters argues that the proposed approach for superpowered FM stations is too restrictive. Cumulus Media suggests the FCC maintain a database for listener complaints to better address potential interference issues.

With the deadline for reply comments just one week away, the radio industry and other stakeholders have a limited window to influence these potential changes. The proposals, if implemented, could offer FM stations increased flexibility and enhanced service quality, benefiting both broadcasters and listeners.