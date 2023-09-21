Will Smith Hosts ‘Class of ’88’ About Hip-Hop’s Watershed Year

Wondery and Audible have teamed up to launch a new limited audio series, Class of ’88. The podcast, hosted by Academy Award-winner and hip-hop legend Will Smith, aims to take listeners on a nostalgic journey back to 1988—a pivotal year in the evolution of hip-hop culture.

The series will feature candid interviews with iconic artists such as Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, and more. Scheduled to drop all eight episodes on October 26, the series will be exclusively available on Amazon Music and Audible for Prime members to enjoy ad-free.

The influence of hip-hop on American culture is undeniable, impacting everything from fashion to film. Class of ’88 argues that this influence can largely be traced back to the year 1988, which was a watershed moment for the genre. From Public Enemy to the Fresh Prince, this year produced iconic albums and artists who left an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Through Smith’s personal experiences and insights, the series uncovers the pivotal moments that cemented 1988 as a cornerstone year for hip-hop. The podcast will be enriched with archival material and new interviews, providing listeners with a comprehensive understanding of this transformative period.

“Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades,” said Will Smith. “I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

Class of ’88 is produced by Wondery, Audible, Westbrook, and Awfully Nice.