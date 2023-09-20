EV Manufacturer Lucid To Build TuneIn Premium Into Dash

As the AM For Every Vehicle Act awaits a vote on the Senate floor, automakers continue to further their plans for more subscription-based audio content in the dashboard. Audio streamer TuneIn is broadening its alliance with EV manufacturer Lucid Motors. With this enhanced collaboration, owners of Lucid vehicles can now directly stream TuneIn’s Premium content from their cars.

While Lucid is one of the few EV makers that have stated intentions to keep AM in future models, the partnership integrates TuneIn Premium into Lucid’s infotainment system. Lucid owners will now get a 90-day free trial of TuneIn Premium after purchasing their EV, which includes ad-free news, live sports, and audiobooks.

Lucid Group Senior Vice President of Digital Mike Bell said, “Lucid is dedicated to providing an exceptional driving experience, and our collaboration with TuneIn is a significant step forward in enhancing our customer offerings,”

TuneIn CEO Richard Stern added, “Lucid truly thinks beyond mobility in their design of top-of-the-line vehicles that provide both luxury and comfort.”