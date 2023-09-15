BSM Summit Announces 2024 Dates and Return To Big Apple

Barrett Sports/News Media President Jason Barrett has unveiled plans for the sixth annual BSM Summit for Sports Media professionals. The event is scheduled to take place on March 13-14, 2024, at the Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York City.

This marks the third time the summit will be hosted in the city. The complete list of speakers, panels, and special activities is to be announced later closer to when tickets go on sale. Previous editions have featured industry executives and on-air personalities from ESPN, FOX Sports, Meadowlark Media, and Barstool Sports.

Jason Barrett stated, “What started as a small gathering in Chicago in 2018 has blossomed into one of sports media’s most fun, insightful, and professionally beneficial events. We pour our heart and soul into this event to help industry professionals stay in tune with where the industry is going, and to unite and celebrate folks who help make the Sports Media business one of the best, most passionate, and professionally important spaces in all of media.”

He added, “I’m excited to return to NYC and operate on the large stage at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, treating our attendees to the best-in-class speakers and presentations they’ve become accustomed to seeing and interacting with at our shows. Last year’s BSM Summit in Los Angeles delivered a home run in March 2023, and I’m eager to see if NYC can help us raise the bar again when we return to the Big Apple for a third time in March 2024.”