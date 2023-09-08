Audacy’s Annual ‘I’m Listening’ Returns To Promote Mental Health

Audacy, in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is bringing back its annual mental health initiative, I’m Listening, on September 20. The special broadcast encourages open discussions about mental health and offers resources for those seeking help.

Hosted by Carson Daly, co-host of NBC’s TODAY and The Voice, the program also features Audacy Country host Katie Neal, and The AAKOMA Project Founder Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble. The musical lineup for this year includes performances from Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert, Chance the Rapper, and Ed Sheeran among others.

Mental health experts such as Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and AFSP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Moutier will also contribute their expertise. The program will air across more than 220 Audacy stations and will be live-streamed on its digital platforms.

Audacy Senior Vice President of Programming Dave Richards said, “Talking about, and taking care of, mental health isn’t just a fad. It truly affects everyone, and a mantra we live by – Talk Saves Lives. We started I’m Listening to destigmatize the conversation around mental health, and while we’ve made great strides, there’s still work to be done.”

AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia added, “Audacy’s partnership has been invaluable, enabling us to reach millions of people with lifesaving mental health and suicide prevention education.” For more information, visit www.ImListening.org.

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.