MIW Offering First-Ever On-Air Mentorship Program

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) has launched its inaugural mentorship program aimed specifically at fostering the skills of female on-air personalities in radio broadcasting. Behind the Mic focuses on leadership and management training for women who are already making a mark in the industry.

The program, sponsored by McVay Media, will offer a single mentorship placement for a qualified female on-air personality. The deadline for application submissions is Sunday, September 24.

Candidates interested in the Behind the Mic program must have a minimum of 3 years of on-air experience in either local or national radio broadcasting and must currently be on-air. They must demonstrate a willingness to advance their on-air career and have clearly defined goals. Thirdly, they should have two to four hours per month to commit to the program.

McVay Media President Mike McVay told Radio Ink, “The opportunity to support those interested in media, and enable and encourage them to be trailblazers, is one that more should embrace. The value of mentoring and being mentored is priceless.”