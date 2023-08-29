Make Your Client’s Next Ad Good To The Last Drop

Struggling with your creative? Trying to find the right words for your client’s latest ad? Your client already has what you need to craft great commercials: The trick is discovering the passion, inspiration, secrets, and stories clients have but haven’t yet expressed to their audience. These elements are the “juice” that energizes your copy and creates explosively successful campaigns!

To get the juice, you don’t have to squeeze. Instead, you can coax, encourage, and inspire, making your and your client’s jobs easier. Want to learn how? Join “Advertising’s Storyteller” Jeffrey Hedquist for “Get the Juice!” on September 14, the second day of the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati.

Jeffrey is Founder/President of Hedquist Productions. He is a marketing consultant and commercial creator who’s won more than 700 advertising awards for clients in 45 states. Hedquist helps enterprises of all sizes grow their influence and profitability. You’ve heard his voice on national commercials for Goodyear, Ford, McDonald’s, Time-Life, Dutch Boy Paint, Sunbeam, Target, Delta Airlines, and others. He’s the author of several eBooks on audio marketing, and his monthly columns are featured in dozens of trade publications, newsletters, and blogs.

In this seminar, Jeffrey will show you how to use the unique questions of the Audience Needs Analysis to uncover the gems that will make creating commercials for your client easier and more effective.

Not convinced yet? Check out “The 60-Second Copywriter” webinar with Jeffrey and Radio Ink‘s Online Editor Cameron Coats!

This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!