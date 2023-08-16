RTDNA Reveals Radio’s 2023 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners

The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the national winners of the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards. This prestigious recognition honors over 100 outlets across radio, digital, and television journalism. This announcement follows the regional winners announced in May.

The awardees will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, scheduled for October 9 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The 2023 Murrow Awards acknowledged remarkable journalism covering key events in 2022, including the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the Uvalde public school shooting in Texas, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and other significant occurrences.

Three organizations were honored with Overall Excellence awards for radio:

Small Market Radio: WCHS MetroNews Radio – Charleston, WV

Large Market Radio: Texas Public Radio News – San Antonio, TX

Radio Network: ABC News

In addition to the National Winners, RTDNA also recognized eight student organizations from seven universities with National Student Murrow awards. A full list of all the winners can be accessed here.

RTDNA Chair Tim Scheld said, “The Edward R. Murrow Awards remind us that journalism is a powerful force for truth and accountability. These awards honor those who courageously navigate the complexities of our world to deliver stories that matter, stories that resonate, and stories that uphold the integrity of our profession.”