Hawaii Radio Joins Hands In Benefit Concert Broadcast

As Hawaii’s radio stations continue to be focal points for their communities in the aftermath of the deadly Maui wildfires, a benefit concert has been organized to be broadcast on those stations. “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will be held on Sunday, August 20, to support Maui’s communities severely impacted by recent wildfires.

Musicians and celebrities across the islands are coming together for this event, with 100% of the proceeds to be directed towards Maui United Way, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiʻi People’s Fund, and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The Oʻahu event will be hosted at the Bishop Museum, with radio stations such as 92.3 KSSK, Island 98.5, Hawaiian 105 KINE, KCCN FM100, KQMQ, HI93 FM, KAPA Hawaiian FM, and more carrying the broadcast.

Zachary Lum, co-producer and executive director of Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, emphasized, “Everyone has an important and worthy contribution in our collective effort to bring comfort to our families on Maui. In normal circumstances, the production and creative media industries are usually synonymous with entertainment. But in times of need, we have a very different contribution––we deliver urgent messages quickly and broadly. In the case of Maui Ola, our message is ‘support Maui,’ and we aim to deliver it worldwide.”

Community leader Tiare Lawrence said, “So many ‘ohana have been tremendously impacted by the tragic wildfires. Maui Ola is a beautiful way for their urgent needs to be met. We feel the aloha that has gone into this effort.”