‘Armchair Expert’ Is Latest Podcast To Loosen Spotify Exclusivity

Spotify continues its shift away from exclusive podcast licensing deals with another major podcast under the brand’s umbrella announcing its availability change. Armchair Expert hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman will now be available across all platforms, according to the show’s post on X.

Armchair Expert follows in the footsteps of Emma Chamberlain’s Anything Goes, which made its audio version available to all while hosting the video version on Spotify. These changes come as the streaming giant struggles to reach profitability, acknowledging previous over-investment in its podcast approach – most notoriously their deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company.

Upcoming partnerships, like the one with comedian Trevor Noah, highlight that the content will be available on “numerous platforms.” This move towards non-exclusivity seems to mark a significant change in Spotify’s podcasting strategy, reflecting a more cautious approach to content investment.