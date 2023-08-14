Fox News’ Dana Perino Takes On Politicos In New Podcast

FOX News Audio is set to launch a new weekly podcast, Perino on Politics, hosted by Dana Perino, co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five. The podcast will debut on August 21st and will focus on the road to the 2024 election, coinciding with the first Republican Presidential Debate airing on August 23rd.

Perino’s show will engage with a variety of experts, including columnists, advisors, pollsters, and political strategists. The inaugural episode will feature nationally recognized political and communications strategist Colin Reed, co-founder of South Hill Strategies, and Jim Geraghty, Senior Political Correspondent for National Review.

Since joining FOX News as a contributor in 2009, Perino has become a key figure in the network’s election coverage. Her experience includes serving as White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush.