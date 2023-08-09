Three For DC’s WTOP Elevated To News Director Roles

Hubbard Washington DC’s WTOP announced three new appointments within its news leadership team. Monique Hayes is promoted to AM Broadcast News Director, Bill McFarland will become PM Broadcast News Director, and Giang Nguyen will take over as Digital News Director.

Monique Hayes has spent two years with WTOP as Assignments Manager. Her background includes stints at NBC Washington and PBS’ NewsHour. McFarland joins the team on August 16, bringing experience from various large markets including New York, DC, Philadelphia, Tampa, and Boston. He recently worked as an Assistant News Director at NBC Boston.

Nguyen, who has worked at local, national, and international levels in both radio and TV stations, will be joining the WTOP team on August 10. Her resume includes work with CNN, Radio Free Asia, NHK World, and CCTV America.

The Director of News and Programming at WTOP, Julie Ziegler, praised the combined talents of Hayes, McFarland, and Nguyen, expressing excitement for the positive impact they are expected to make on both broadcast and digital platforms.

