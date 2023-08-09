Radio Ink’s Deborah Parenti Featured In Latest ‘Radio Biz Podcast’

The Radio Biz Podcast has welcomed a distinguished guest for its latest episode: Radio Ink President/Publisher Deborah Parenti. Hosted by Don Bedell, a seasoned 30-year professional in small-market radio, the show engages radio enthusiasts with conversations on various aspects of the industry with notable names.

In the recent episode, Bedell and Parenti discuss her 40-year career, highlighting her extensive experience in marketing, sales, and management across various cities like Dayton, Louisville, and Philadelphia. The conversation, recorded on March 27 of this year, comes at a significant time for Parenti. Not only was she about to receive the Broadcasters Foundation of America Leadership award for 2023 at the time of taping, but she has also been announced as a 2023 inductee into the Radio Hall of Fame by the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

The Radio Biz Podcast delves into various topics related to radio broadcasting, including AM, FM, streaming, digital and analog. It serves as a platform for radio professionals and enthusiasts to connect and discuss the ever-changing landscape of the medium.