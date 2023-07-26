This Road Trip Prints Money

Think back to when you and your pals would pile in a car and head out down the road. There’s something about the anticipation in preparing for the trip and the camaraderie that follows on that trip filled with stories that bind the group – in this case, clients, competitors, and the challenges you look forward to being addressed at the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

When was the last time you sent your team out for training? Not in the confines of the station conference room, but where they have a chance to engage, share, and network with others outside their “tent” who share the same challenges on the street or in managing a team?

By locating this year’s conference in Cincinnati, joining us is easier than ever. The Summit is less than a six-hour drive from a majority of the country or an easy flight into the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport with free shuttle to the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.

We’ve made The Radio Masters Sales Summit an affordable “must attend.” Take a look at the agenda. All of the speakers and panelists are experts in radio and/or sales. The price of registration and travel for 4-6 reps and managers is far less than the $25,000-$50,000 it would cost you to bring this much sales expertise to your station for two days.

Companies that invest in training are 57% more effective at sales than their competitors.

Your staff will leave the summit reinvigorated and ready to take their sales to the next level thanks to:

Networking opportunities that will open new business relationships.

Knowledge sharing.

Skill development through workshops and panel discussions.

Introduction to new products and services.

Lead generation and prospecting tips and advice.

Industry updates on market research, industry statistics, and regulatory changes.

Motivation from industry leaders and inspiration from success stories.

Potential for collaborative opportunities for future projects, joint ventures, or partnerships.

Renewed enthusiasm and passion for the industry, boosting morale and encouraging sales professionals to perform better.

If you’re serious about giving your reps all the tools necessary for increasing revenue tomorrow, this is the most important item you can put in their toolbox. REGISTER NOW before early bird pricing flies away!