Multi-Million Dollar Deal Sees 15 Signals In 2 States Change Hands

What was once a failed purchase of numerous Arkansas stations in 2020 has turned into a multi-million dollar transaction in The Natural State. Broadcast Industry Group LLC has reached an agreement to acquire eleven radio stations and two translators in Arkansas and Mississippi from High Plains Radio Network.

The acquisition includes a wide range of formats, with some stations carrying Broadcast Industry Group’s Classic Rock “Arkansas Rocks” network. Those stations were the ones BIG attempted to buy in 2020. According to the FCC filings, the total sale price comes in at $3 million and the stations involved are:

KAFN-AM – Benton, AR

KDEL – Arkadelphia, AR

KJMT – Calico Rock, AR

KWPS – Caddo Valley, AR

KRZP – Gassville, AR

KYXK – Gurdon, AR

KCMC – Viola, AR

KVRC-AM – Arkadelphia, AR

KZYP-AM – Malvern, AR

WGVM-AM – Greenville, MS

WDMS – Greenville, MS

K229CX – Benton, AR

K281CK – Sheridan, AR

Broadcast Industry Group is also purchasing KFFA-AM and KFFA-FM in Helena, AR for $500,000 from Spearman Land & Development, which shares the same owner as High Plains Radio Network. Despite emptying their Arkansas holdings, High Plains Radio Network still operates signals in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.