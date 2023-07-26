Friends Of Georgia Radio Announces Its 2023 Legends

The non-profit Friends of Georgia Radio has announced the 2023 Class of Georgia Radio Legends. This year, the organization recognizes six professionals who have significantly impacted the radio and audio arts scene, showcased leadership in their communities, and have been instrumental in shaping the future of radio.

The annual Friends of Georgia Radio Banquet and Celebration will take place on August 26 at the Olde Towne Athletic Club in Marietta, GA. The event will be hosted by sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr.

Among the honorees is Carol Blackmon, a retired air talent from WIGO, WVEE, WAMJ and former syndicated host, Audacy Atlanta SVP/Market Manager Rick Caffey, former GM of Atlanta’s WQXI and WSTR Mark Kanov, Cox Media Group Atlanta Director of Engineering and Technology Charles Kinney, former 96 Rock (WKLS) Program Director Alan Sneed, and former station owner Ken Woodfin.

In a special tribute, the late Gene Harden, owner of WTWA/WTHO Thomson, Georgia, will be acknowledged as the first Georgia Radio Pioneer.

Friends of Georgia Radio President Richard Warner said, “This is such a terrific group of professionals. Our panel of volunteer judges, who built their own solid careers in the industry, were impressed with the caliber of all 20 nominated and excited about the impact each honoree has made on our industry and our state.”