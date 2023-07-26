The Black And Gold Add Some Green With Irish Steelers Podcast

As part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, The Pittsburgh Steelers have introduced The Irish Steelers Podcast, as they expand their brand presence in Ireland. This podcast forms one wing of a broader effort by the Steelers to cater to their existing fans and attract new ones across the Emerald Isle.

This initiative builds on the team’s already established Irish-focused social channels and planned in-market events, such as a fan watch party slated for the coming season. These efforts to strengthen their bond with Ireland resonate deeply with the franchise’s owners, the Rooney family, who have ancestral roots in Newry County Down.

The podcast, hosted by Northern Ireland native Michael McQuaid and produced in Ireland, will offer detailed game reviews, breakdowns, and previews. It will also feature enriching content and insights from the U.S.-based radio team, as well as past and current players.

Steelers Director of Business Development and Strategy Dan Rooney said, “We are excited to bring the Irish Steelers Podcast to the island of Ireland. With new content coming regularly throughout the upcoming NFL season, we look forward to it being a great place for our fans across the island and beyond to hear Steelers talk, news and analysis.”