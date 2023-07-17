Sales Veteran Grace Agostino Joins Nueva Network In VP Seat

Hispanic audio media company Nueva Network has announced the appointment of Grace Agostino as its new Vice President of Network Sales. In her new role, Agostino will develop and execute strategic sales initiatives. She will be based in New York and report to José Mateo, SVP of Network Sales.

Agostino, who brings over two decades of experience in broadcast media sales, previously held significant positions in companies including Katz Media Group, INTEREP Radio, iHeart, Spanish Broadcasting Systems, and Gen Media Partners.

Nueva Network CEO José M Villafañe said, “Grace’s extensive experience, proven track record, and strong industry relationships make her an invaluable addition to our organization. We are confident that her expertise and forward-thinking approach will drive our network’s success and further strengthen our position in the industry.”