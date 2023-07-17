Holiday Back In The Bay Area As Live 105 Comeback Continues

As Audacy San Francisco’s Live 105 (KITS) continues its comeback story after the brand was revived, Megan Holiday is the latest talent set to rejoin the lineup. Holiday has returned for weekday afternoons on the Alternative rocker. Alongside this new role, Holiday will also continue hosting afternoon drive on KROQ in Los Angeles.

Holiday previously worked with Live 105 from 2010 to 2021. Her return to the station marks a full-circle journey that began in 2007 when she attended Live 105’s BFD event, inspiring her to join the station. She initially joined the Free For All night show as a sidekick and later started hosting her own show on weekends, which eventually led to hosting nights, middays, and Megan & Menace in the Morning.

“[Live 105] is the station where I cut my teeth, interviewed my heroes, and formed a family with listeners and my fellow team,” said Holiday. “Finding out I was getting the opportunity to return as the first weekday voice back on the station left me speechless. I am beyond honored and excited to spend my weekdays with the Bay Area again.”

The station is equally thrilled to have Holiday back, with Audacy Regional Vice President of Alternative Programming John Allers saying, “We are excited to welcome Megan Holiday back to Live 105, where her passion for music first ignited. We’re looking forward to watching her reconnect with Bay Area listeners and set the tone for our station’s weekday programming.”