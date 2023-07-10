Double Promotion For LeBeau At Seven Mountains

Heritage AM WLBR 1270 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania has given morning host Laura LeBeau a dual promotion. Seven Mountains Media Pennsylvania has elevated LeBeau to both Program Director of WLBR and Director of News and Public Affairs for the cluster.

In her expanded role, LeBeau will be tasked with leading Current Affairs programming. Additionally, she will be developing a weekly program intended to air across all Seven Mountains Media Pennsylvania frequencies.

LeBeau began her journey in radio in 1987 at Power 99FM (WUSL) in Philadelphia as a college intern. LeBeau arrived in Lebanon, Pennsylvania in 2001, where she took on roles as a General Assignment Reporter and News Anchor for WLBR and WQIC (now WFYV). As her tenure continued, she added responsibilities as a midday talk show host on WLBR and morning news anchor for both AM & FM stations.

LeBeau shared, “I am excited to take on this new role within Seven Mountains Media. There are many issues of great concern to Pennsylvanians. I look forward to bringing them into the spotlight with open, objective and honest discussions.”

Seven Mountains Media COO Jim Loftus added, “We are thrilled that Laura’s contributions will be enjoyed across 7MM’s vast Pennsylvania network of over 100 signals with our new statewide news and public affairs show Commonwealth Beat. In Lebanon, WLBR will be in good hands with Laura as our Program Director. It was evident that she was a talented broadcaster when we worked together at Power 99/Philly back in the 80’s, so I am delighted to be again working with her. Seven Mountains Media envisioned this statewide role for Laura when we acquired the Lebanon stations from Forever Media on January first. Seven Mountains Media’s Commonwealth Beat with Laura LeBeau will fill a real need across the state. We can’t wait to hear what Laura creates!”