Sisters Hope To Help Women Struggling With Fertility

Reproductive epidemiologist Carmen Messerlian and her sister Lara have launched a new podcast called The Fertility Sisterhood: Cleaning Up Your Lifestyle For Future Generations. The podcast aims to provide guidance and advice on improving women’s health and fertility through real and honest conversations. Topics covered include toxins in the home, diet, exercise, sex and intimacy, and mental health.

Carmen, an assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, was inspired to create the podcast after working as a scientific adviser for Rescripted and wanting to educate and reach a wider audience on reproductive health. The first episode, titled “The Environment Has Everything To Do With Your Fertility,” was released on June 22, with subsequent episodes airing weekly throughout the summer.

“It’s not enough for me for my research to be stuck in some scientific index—who is that helping? How is my work having an impact? We have the evidence, we have the studies, we have the data, but what am I doing to help couples have better outcomes?” Carmen said. “My goal in life is to change the world, to impact future generations, one couple at a time. And if I can’t get my science into the hands of couples planning or trying to conceive, then I’m not really doing my job.”