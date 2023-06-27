University of Florida Examines Ethics Of AI In Radio

The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) has partnered with Futuri Media to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on the audio industry, specifically broadcast radio. The findings will help the radio industry establish best practices for the ethical and effective use of AI in their operations.

They will utilize Futuri’s RadioGPT AI technology on GHQ, UFCJC’s audio research and development platform, making GHQ one of the first radio stations to employ RadioGPT’s AI for audience engagement.

In this collaboration, GHQ will utilize the technology to develop an AI personality called “Q” that will deliver hourly updates on weather, events, and local news in Gainesville, Florida, where the University of Florida is located. GHQ staff will provide the content, and Q will enhance it for broadcasting. UFCJC and Futuri will analyze the effectiveness of the technology in connecting with GHQ’s audience as part of their research and development partnership.

RadioGPT leverages Futuri’s TopicPulse system to scan various social media platforms and news sources to identify trending topics in a local market. Using GPT-4 technology, it generates scripts and an AI voice to create audio content for on-air and on-demand use. Additionally, it generates related social media posts, blogs, and other digital content in real-time.

“Our ongoing partnership with Futuri Media is more important than ever with the pace at which AI is becoming a relevant part of the broadcast industry,” said Randy Wright, executive director of the College’s Division of Media Properties. “Because we operate in both the public and commercial broadcast spaces, we’re able create real-world test scenarios with Futuri in our media operations and provide students with hands-on experience working with the latest technology and AI applications.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Futuri, and we value our long-standing R&D partnership with the innovators at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications,” said Futuri CEO and Founder Daniel Anstandig. “By being early adopters of artificial intelligence, the UFCJC team is providing their students a crucial advantage as they prepare to enter the rapidly evolving media industry.”