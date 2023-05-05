BBC Uncovers The Sinister Secret Behind The ‘Magic’

In 2012, 16-year-old Megan Bhari founded the charity Believe in Magic to grant wishes to seriously ill children. With the initial backing of One Direction and more celebrities following suit, the charity becomes well-known in the child cancer community. However, when supporters are later told that Megan herself has a brain tumor and needs money for treatments abroad, the story starts to unravel.

Now BBC Studios is releasing a new seven-part podcast series called Believe in Magic, which uncovers the disturbing story behind Megan Bhari’s celebrity charity. The series, hosted by Jamie Bartlett, begins on May 8th.

Investigations conducted by Bartlett and producer Ruth Mayer delve into the hidden story happening behind closed doors. The podcast explores the truth behind Megan Bhari’s claims, the suspicions of internet sleuths, and the shocking conclusion of a secretive official investigation into Megan’s life.

Believe in Magic will be available on BBC Sounds for UK listeners and on BBC Podcasts Premium in the US, Canada, and Australia. The episodes will be released bi-weekly.