Blast From The Past: Paul Fiddick, 1981

Happy Oaks Day! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Paul Fiddick and coincides nicely with this weekend’s “Fastest Two Minutes In Sports.”

“It’s the WAKY crew (and friends) doing the Kentucky Derby Festival in Louisville in 1981.

2nd from left, Mike McVay

3rd from left, Bob Moody

4th from left, Alan Gantman

6th from left, Gary Burbank

7th from left, Me.”

Thanks, Paul! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours.

