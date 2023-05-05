George & Caroline Beasley Inducted Into B+C Hall

Beasley Media Group’s late founder, George Beasley, and his daughter, CEO Caroline Beasley, were among the honorees at the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Gala. The event, held in New York City, recognized their significant contributions to the broadcasting industry.

“It is very humbling to be a part of such an outstanding class of inductees,” said Caroline Beasley. The only thing better would have been to have my late father, George, by my side, to accept this incredible honor together in person.”

While not inducted, another important name to radio was honored. Jim Thompson, former President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, was posthumously honored with the Chairman’s Award for his career achievements and dedication to assisting broadcasters in need.

The other inductees at the gala included notable figures such as Deborah Roberts, ABC News senior affairs correspondent and anchor of 20/20, along with her husband, Al Roker, weather and feature anchor on NBC’s Today Show. Other inductees included industry professionals like Matt Bond, Ray Cole, Frank Comerford, Ray Hopkins, Wonya Lucas, Soledad O’Brien, and Rachel Ray.