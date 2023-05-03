Cumulus Audioscape Has 7 Findings About Podcast Listeners

Podcasts have become a significant part of Americans’ audio consumption habits, according to the recently released Cumulus Media 2023 Audioscape report. The report highlights several key findings about podcast listeners:

Podcasts have seen tremendous growth in the past five years, with over half of all time spent with talk/personality content now occurring through podcasts. Among 18-34-year-olds, a staggering 68% of personality/talk time is spent on podcasts. Podcast listeners are avid audio fans, spending nearly six hours a day with audio, which is 38% more time than the average American. The median age of podcast listeners remains at 34, showcasing a younger demographic compared to traditional AM/FM radio and linear television audiences. Podcast listeners tend to be employed, upscale, and well-educated. They are more likely to have college or post-graduate degrees, work full-time in white-collar roles, and have a household income of $100,000 or more. While podcast listening occurs throughout the day, the majority of it still takes place at home, representing 70% of total listening time. There is growth potential for podcasts in markets outside the top ten, where podcast listening is currently underrepresented. Coastal DMAs and tech hubs like Salt Lake City and Denver show high levels of podcast listening. Spotify has surpassed Apple as the top podcast listening platform, with YouTube coming in second place. These platforms, along with Apple, account for two-thirds of podcast tuning.

These findings emphasize the rising popularity of podcasts, especially among younger demographics, and the opportunities for further growth and market expansion in the audio landscape.