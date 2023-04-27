Wondery & Audible ‘Think Twice’ About MJ Legacy

What is the King of Pop’s real legacy? A new Audible/Amazon Music exclusive podcast aims to find out. 10-part podcast Think Twice: Michael Jackson is produced by Audible and Wondery and explores the enduring impact of Michael Jackson’s music and the decades of controversy surrounding him.

The podcast, hosted by journalist Leon Neyfakh and hip-hop commentator Jay Smooth, debuted Thursday and offers new perspectives on Jackson’s life and career, delving into how he was shaped by American culture and vice versa. It features interviews with over 100 people connected to Jackson’s story, including musicians and fans.