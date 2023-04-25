New Data Shows Ford Lacks Focus In Cutting AM

A recent sticking point in the battle for AM’s future in the dashboard was when Ford announced they would be removing the band from all future vehicles globally. The automaker may come to regret that move – it turns out one of AM’s most loyal fanbases is Ford owners.

Westwood One’s Audio Active Group released a comprehensive analysis of listening data from various sources of the 82 million Americans who still listen to AM radio each month.

Ford owners represent 20% of all U.S. AM radio listeners, according to MRI Simmons, and are more likely to listen to AM radio than the U.S. average. Additionally, owners of major Ford vehicle models over-index on AM listening. General Motors vehicle owners represent 23% of American AM radio listeners.

The analysis also shows that 57% of the AM radio audience listens to News/Talk stations, and AM/FM radio dominates listening in the car with an 88% share of ad-supported audio. Additionally, the analysis reveals that agencies and advertisers underestimate AM/FM radio shares and overestimate Pandora and Spotify audiences.

Outside the realm of AM but still in the car, Audio Active Group commissioned Advertiser Perceptions to survey media agencies and advertisers on their awareness, interest, and willingness to pay for in-dash visuals that sync to AM/FM radio ads. The survey found that there was greater awareness of the technology, increased interest, and more willingness to pay. Those who were “somewhat familiar/very familiar” with the technology grew from 39% in 2021 to 52% in 2022. Those who were “somewhat interested/very interested” grew from 64% to 74%. In 2022, marketers and media agencies felt 14% was a fair price increase to pay for in-car visuals, up from 12% in 2021.