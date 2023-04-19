CNN Podcast Celebrates The Purple One

CNN Audio has launched a new podcast called The Prince Mixtape, which explores the life of music icon Prince through interviews with people who knew him, worked with him, or were simply fans.

The series, hosted by Nichole Perkins, covers key moments in Prince’s life, including when his music led to the creation of the Parental Advisory sticker, his fight to own his masters, and his famous and controversial fashion. The first episode, released Wednesday, delves into Prince’s early days in Minneapolis and features an interview with his first producer, Chris Moon. New episodes will be released weekly.