iHeart Creates New B2B Network For Marketers

iHeartMedia has launched the B2B Podcast Network to bring together iHeart’s marketing and advertising podcasts under one umbrella. The network is aimed at advertising and marketing industry leaders, making it easier to reach the largest addressable audience of media executives in audio. Marketers and business decision-makers are among the most passionate podcast listeners, who over-index as consumers spending a third of their time with streaming audio.

Podcasts joining the B2B Podcast Network include The Future Legends of Advertising Podcast, iHeart CEO Bob Pittman’s Math and Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing, and The Sound of Serotonin with Charles Cantu: Interviews Reshaping Advertising produced by Charles Cantu in partnership with 4As.

“We know that marketers are hot on podcasts with the majority planning on increasing their advertising spend in audio this year. While marketers are spending more, they’re also listening for longer, which is why we wanted to create a network of podcasts specifically for their industry with content that inspires and educates,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “iHeartMedia’s B2B Podcast Network brings this highly strategic audience into focus and provides the platform brands need to access them authentically.”