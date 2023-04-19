We Ask LeGeyt: Is AM’s Removal A Race Problem?

AM radio has a long history of serving diverse communities, particularly those in rural and underserved areas. It has been a vital source of information, news, and entertainment for many minority communities, including African Americans and Hispanic Americans. This topic was raised again during NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt’s fireside chat with Univision Los Angeles’ Gabriela Teissier.

Following his address, Radio Ink got the opportunity to ask LeGeyt whether there is any conversation in Washington that AM radio’s removal from autos is racially discriminatory. It was mentioned that iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network (BIN) has been purchasing AM stations across the country, which highlights the importance of AM radio for minority communities.

LeGeyt noted the NAB’s role in lobbying and protecting these voices and streams of information, admitting, “There are a number of diverse communities that are uniquely served by AM radio, and we are committed to telling that story to Washington policymakers.”