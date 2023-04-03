Radio’s Iconic Jingles Return

Music Oasis, the new owner of Thompson Creative, has made over 1,700 Thompson jingles available to radio stations and individuals once again. Thompson was founded in 1986 and created unique jingles and beds for high-profile stations like KPLX, WOR-AM, and KBAY. The jingle archives can be customized for all formats, including for 24/7 satellite formats with time-sensitive breaks.

“I always loved Thompson’s creations,” says Bruce Upchurch, President of Music Oasis. “I’m thrilled to be taking the Thompson Creative brand forward, offering their vast catalog of hit jingles to radio stations and individuals once again.”